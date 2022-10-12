Kremlin scolds West for ‘provocative’ nuclear rhetoric, says no moves toward Biden meeting

Reading Time: 4 minutes

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Wednesday scolded Western leaders for engaging in “provocative” nuclear rhetoric after a series of warnings from Russia, the United States and NATO on the dangers of escalating the Ukraine conflict into a nuclear war.

President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21 warned the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia against what he said was “nuclear blackmail”from major Western powers.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who has cautioned that the world faced the biggest risk of nuclear Armageddon since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, said he doubted that Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

“We express our daily regret that Western heads of state, in the United States and Europe, engage in nuclear rhetoric every day,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Biden’s interview to CNN.

“We consider this a very harmful and provocative practice,” Peskov said.

The NATO military alliance is proceeding with its annual nuclear preparedness exercise “Steadfast Noon” next week, in which NATO air forces practise the use of U.S. nuclear bombs based in Europe with training flights, without live weapons.

Peskov said that remarks by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who said that if Putin wins the war it would be a defeat for the West, showed that NATO was essentially fighting on Ukraine’s side.

Asked about the prospect of a Biden-Putin meeting, Peskov said there had been no attempt from either side to discuss a possible one.

“As far as I know, there have been no initiatives from either the Russian or the American side to organize contacts at the highest level,” Peskov said.

In Other Developments:

DIPLOMACY

* More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels to discuss bolstering Ukraine’s air defence, two days after Russian missiles rained down on cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv.

* NATO told Moscow it would meet any attacks on allies’ critical infrastructure with a and was monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces closely as the country was “losing on the battlefield” in Ukraine.

* U.S. President Joe Biden said he doubted whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon as Ukraine pleaded for a rapid increase in western military aid to defend against missile strikes on its cities.

* The Group of Seven (G7) nations committed to support Ukraine , adding in a statement after a leaders’ call that any use by Russia of nuclear weapons would bring severe consequences.

CONFLICT

* At least seven people were killed and eight injured in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the town of Avdiivka, the governor of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region said.

* Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge last Saturday.

* Russia hit about 30% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in its missile attacks on Monday and Tuesday, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko told CNN in an interview.

* Prosecutors for International Mobile Justice teams are investigating as possible war crimes the ongoing Russian missile strikes in Kyiv and cities across Ukraine that have so far killed at least 26 people, an official told Reuters.

ECONOMY

* The question of how, when and whether to cap gas prices is set to dominate another meeting of European Union countries, as they pursue a joint plan to target high gas prices – a compromise that has eluded them for weeks.

* Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Wednesday that it detected leak in one line of the Druzba oil pipeline on Tuesday evening. PERN said at this point the causes of the leak in the pipeline are unknown.

* Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia’s economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with Putin’s military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery.

QUOTES

* “(Putin) thinks that if he scares the population, he can ask for concessions, but he is not scaring us. He is pissing us off,” said Viktoriya Moshkivski, 35, as she, her husband and their two sons waited for the air raid all-clear in Kyiv’s Zoloti Vorota underground station.

* “We warn and hope that they realise the danger of uncontrolled escalation in Washington and other Western capitals,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

