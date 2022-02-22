Kremlin takes another step towards the revival of Soviet Union -Ukraine minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine means that the Kremlin has taken another step towards the revival of the Soviet Union, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday.

“The Kremlin has taken another step towards the revival of the Soviet Union. With the new Warsaw Pact and the new Berlin Wall,” he said in a statement.

Russia’s parliament was expected on Tuesday to ratify treaties with two separatist Ukrainian regions, a step that could pave the way to Moscow building military bases there, adopting a joint defence posture and tightening economic integration.

President Vladimir Putin recognised the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic as independent statelets on Monday, defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and kill peace negotiations.