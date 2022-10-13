UPDATED: Drones attack infrastructure west of Ukraine’s Kyiv – officials

Reading Time: 3 minutes

KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) – Three drones operated by Russian forces attacked the small town of Makariv, west of Ukraine’s capital, early on Thursday with officials saying that critical infrastructure facilities were struck by what they said were Iran-made suicide drones.

“There was a overnight drones bombardment by invaders on the Makariv community,” Andriy Nebytov, head of the Kyiv region police said on the Telegram messaging app.

“According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.”

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s presidential office, said earlier that the attack took place by “kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities”, without providing further detail.

Nebytov and the region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said that rescuers were working at the site.

Makariv, a town which had a population of about 10,000 before Russia’s invasion in Ukraine in February, is about 55 km (34 miles) west of the capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

In Other Developments:

DIPLOMACY

* Three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly – 143 countries – condemned Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognise the move.

* Presidents Putin of Russia and Erdogan of Turkey will meet for talks in Kazakhstan on Thursday; Turkey is likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine, a Kremlin aide said.

* The Kremlin scolded Western leaders for engaging in “provocative” nuclear rhetoric after a series of warnings from Russia, the United States and NATO on the dangers of the Ukraine conflict becoming a nuclear war.

CONFLICT

* Russian missiles hit the port city of Mykolaiv. A five-storey residential building was hit, the two upper floors completely destroyed, the rest is under rubble with rescuers working on the site, said Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich.

* The top U.S. general on Wednesday condemned indiscriminate Russian missile strikes on Ukraine that killed civilians, suggesting they met the definition of war crimes.

* At least seven people were killed and eight injured in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the frontline town of Avdiivka, the governor of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region said.

* Russia hit about 30% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in its missile attacks on Monday and Tuesday, Ukraine’s energy minister said.

ECONOMY

* Ukraine needs about $55 billion – $38 billion to cover next year’s estimated budget deficit, and a further $17 billion to start to rebuild critical infrastructure, including schools, housing and energy facilities, President Zelenskiy said.

* The United States and its Western allies are still discussing where to set the price for a capping mechanism meant to punish Moscow for its invasion while keeping Russian crude on the global market, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen said. A Russian oil price cap in the $60 range would allow Moscow some profit, Yellen said.

* Putin said Europe was to blame for its energy crisis with policies that starved the oil and gas industry of investment and said price caps would make it worse, as EU states tried to forge a deal on ways to contain soaring energy costs.

Photo: THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

