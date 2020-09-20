Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Business, Coronavirus, UK

Landlords in the UK slash rents by up to 20% as the number of international students plummets

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In the UK private rents in some parts of London have tumbled by up to 20% as tenants quit the capital, the number of international students plummets and companies put relocation plans on hold.

A glut of rental properties on the market means many landlords have had to slash rents in order to attract tenants. While leading estate agents say average rents in London are down by perhaps 4% on a year ago, or 6% to 7% in the so-called “prime” areas, these figures mask much bigger falls in certain locations as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc on the lettings market.

Data released by estate agent Hamptons this month showed that demand from people looking to rent in city locations across Britain is down 23%. It said the average monthly rent for a newly let property in London was down nearly 4% on a year ago, but that monthly rental costs were also on the slide in cities in the Midlands and the north of England.

