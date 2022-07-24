Large amount of migrants land in Sicily and Lampedusa, five found dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A drifting fishing boat with over 600 migrants was rescued, about 124 miles from Calabria, by a merchant ship, 3 Coast Guard patrol boats and a unit of the Guardia di Finanza.

On board the fishing boat, the bodies of five migrants were also found .

674 persons in total were rescued – some directly from the sea.

The rescued migrants were transferred to Calabrian and Sicilian ports . The rescue operations took place in the Italian SAR area of ​​responsibility, under the coordination of the National Rescue Operational Center of the Italian Coast Guard.

There was also a night of landings in Lampedusa . Here another 111 Afghans, Pakistanis, Sudanese, Ethiopians, Somalis, Nigerians, Senegalese and Eritreans have arrived. This was the sixteenth landing since midnight on the island. The 9-meter launch on which they were traveling, which left the Libyan town of Zuwara, was intercepted 6 miles from the coast by a Coast Guard patrol boat.

A total of 522 people have arrived on the island since midnight. As a consequence, the hotspot is again in full emergency

At the moment, apparently, no transfers are planned to try to lighten the burden of the reception centre which has a maximum capacity of 350 seats .

Via ANSA