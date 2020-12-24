Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reading Time: 5 minutes

A roundup of the latest salient news from around the world on the coronavirus pandemic:

Denmark finds 33 cases of new variant of coronavirus

Denmark has identified 33 infections with the new variant of the coronavirus that has been spreading rapidly in parts of Britain, according to authorities.

The State Serum Institute (SSI), Denmark’s infectious disease authority, said in a report published on Wednesday that the cases had been found in COVID-19 tests carried out between Nov. 14 and Dec. 14.

Denmark, an international leader in genome sequencing, has so far analysed genetic material from 7,805 positive tests in that period, meaning the variant was found in about 0.4% of the infections.

Eritrea reports first COVID-19 death

Eritrea has reported its first death from COVID-19, its information ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement on its website late on Wednesday its total confirmed cases of the coronavirus stood at 877, while recoveries were 599.

It gave no more details on the death.

Eritrea reported its first coronavirus case on March 21.

People queue in front of the headquarters of the non-profit association ‘Pane Quotidiano’ which distributes food to the needy, on Christmas Eve amid the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, in Milan, Italy, 24 December 2020. Italy on 24 December entered a lockdown imposed by the government to stop social contact at Christmas feeding a new wave of COVID-19 contagion. The whole nation will be a ‘red zone’ for all but four days over the next two weeks, meaning bars, restaurants and non-essential shops are closed and people are only allowed out of the home if they have a good reason. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

Russia reports record COVID-19 cases and deaths

Russia reported a record one-day tally of 29,935 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 635 deaths from the virus, the most confirmed in a single 24 hour period since the pandemic began.

Authorities have so far reported a total 2,963,688 cases and an official death toll of 53,096.

Citizens form a long queue at a COVID-19 testing station in front of Seoul Square in Seoul, South Korea, 24 December 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen to import coronavirus vaccines to cover up to 16 million people, as it grapples with the third wave of the pandemic, the prime minister said on Thursday.

The government has faced growing public pressure over their COVID-19 vaccine procurement plans as the country reported its second-highest daily tally of cases on Wednesday.

Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, will be enough to cover 10 million people and its shipment is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

French medical regulator approves COVID-19 vaccine

French medical regulator HAS said on Thursday it had approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for France’s vaccination rollout, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead on Monday.

“The vaccine can be used for people aged 16 and over, including elderly”, the regulator says.

The European Union is gearing up for a vaccination campaign of unprecedented scale following regulatory approval for the shot. France plans to start its vaccination programme on Dec. 27.

A mother holds her young child as they wait for food during a feeding scheme and food hand out by NGO ‘Hunger has no religion’ in Coronationville, Johannesburg, South Africa,. The NGO has made thousands of meals and fed thousands of people in the area since the beggining of the Coronavirus pandemic. Food insecurity is one of the biggest issues facing South Africa due to the virus. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Thailand confirms 67 new coronavirus infections

Thailand confirmed 67 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, of which nine were imported from overseas, the public health ministry said.

All but three of the 58 locally transmitted cases reported were linked to an outbreak discovered at the weekend at a seafood centre near the capital Bangkok, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the country’s COVID-19 taskforce, told a briefing.

Cases have been detected in 27 of the country’s provinces since last week. More than 1,300 infections have been linked to the seafood centre outbreak, the majority of those migrant workers from Myanmar.

A baker decorates a Christmas Yule log cake made with three kinds of chocolate and fully edible, representing a vaccine syringe at P. Clement bakery in Daillens, Switzerland. The specially designed cake was made to mark the first Covid-19 vaccine injected in Switzerland on 23 December. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

India records 24,712 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 24,712 new coronavirus infections, taking its total to 10.12 million, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in India, with 23,788 new infections reported on average each day, according to a Reuters tally.

The country, which has recorded the second-highest number of infections in the world after the United States, saw a peak of close to 98,000 cases on a single day in September.

A total of 146,756 people have died of the coronavirus so far, with 312 of those deaths occurring in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

People eating in a closed restaurant terrace during Christmas shopping amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Lausanne, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Argentina the first Latin American country to approve the Russian vaccine, the Sputnik V

Argentina’s health ministry said on Wednesday that it has given ‘emergency’ authorisation of the Russian vaccine, which is due to arrive on Thursday with 25m doses.

The health minister, Gines Gonzalez Garcia said that the approval for the vaccine was given “in conformity with the recommendations” of Argentina’s drug administration policy.

The Sputnik V previously came under fire from critics after it was registered before it began large-scale clinical trials. Its developers claim it is more than 90% effective.

So far Argentina has recorded over 1.5m coronavirus cases and more than 42,000 deaths.

Main Photo: A South Korean volunteer wearing a Santa Claus face mask attends a Christmas season charity event in Seoul, South Korea. The Korea Youth Foundation marked the Christmas season with a charity event giving away gifts to some 1,004 impoverished children by delivery service to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Like this: Like Loading...