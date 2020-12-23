LATEST UPDATE – News Briefing – 23 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gauci gives further vaccine details as COVID-19 death toll passes 200

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has delivered her weekly update on COVID-19, the last before Christmas and days ahead of first doses of a vaccine arriving in Malta.

On Wednesday, Malta’s COVID-19 death toll reached 201 as five new deaths were recorded. However, the number of daily cases continues to decrease with 82 new COVID-19 patients recorded from 2,609 tests.

“Let us keep working to keep this rate low,” Gauci said. “We are seeing abroad the cases increasing and those going to hospital too – so we must continue all this work we are doing together so that the numbers remain low.”

Outdoor art gallery opened on Marsa-Ħamrun bypass

A new art space at a lay-by on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass was inaugurated on Wednesday, featuring artwork created by MCAST students and staff.

The area is Malta’s first outdoor exhibition space and follows along the recently installed 350-metre vertical garden covering the retaining walls of the southbound carriageway on the seven-lane bypass.

It features ten large square frames which currently hold works created by students and lecturers at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology. Artwork will be changed every six months, with the plan being to eventually open the space up to other local and foreign artists for exhibition as well.

The first collection for the gallery was steered forward by art lecturers Carmen Aquilina, Pierre Mifsud and Darren Tanti, who developed the concept with Infrastructure Malta.

Inspired by the adjacent green walls surrounding the space, the artists were inspired by the effort to reintroduce nature to an urban environment.

