Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BEIRUT, Aug 14 (Reuters) – Lebanon has frozen the bank accounts of former central bank governor Riad Salameh and four of his associates, a statement by the Special Investigation Commission said on Monday.

Lebanon has also lifted banking secrecy on the accounts of all five individuals, which include Salameh, his brother Raja, his son Nady, his former assistant Marianne Hoayek and Anna Kosakova, with whom Riad has a daughter, the statement said.

Salameh served as central bank governor in Lebanon from 1993 until July 31. He faces arrest warrants in France and Germany following investigations into whether he and his brother took $330 million in public funds from the Lebanese central bank while he was governor.

The brothers and Hoayek have all been charged in Lebanon over embezzlement and other financial crimes.

The Salameh brothers deny the charges. Nady Salameh has not responded to Reuters requests for comment. Lawyers for Hoayek and Kosakova have also not responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group