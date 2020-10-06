Lega Serie A President Dal Pino positive to coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The President of Lega Serie A, Paolo Dal Pino, has returned a positive coronavirus test after displaying symptoms. He is now self-isolating at his own home and will be following the necessarily health protocols.

Yesterday evening, Dal Pino had participated in an online call with Sport Minister Vincenzo Spadafora and FIGC President Gabriele Gravina. The latter, also undertook a swab test which resulted negative, but is still self-isolating having met Dal Pino in the previous day.

Ironically, Dal Pino had defended the Federation’s decision to insist that last weekend’s match-up between Juventus and Napoli should go ahead despite the latter having three members of their squad out with the virus. He had argued that Naples’ health authorities had failed to account the health protocol agreed between the country’s health and sports ministry and the football authorities.

This states that, if players test positive, the rest of the squad can still train and play again providing they are tested again and return negative results. The statement added that several matches had been played this season after teams had one or more players test positive.

“The protocol lays down certain rules that cannot be deviated from, which allow league matches to be played even in the event of a positive result, deploying players who have tested negative,” Lega Serie A had said.

