Life-changing peanut allergy treatment to be given to children in UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Children with peanut allergies will be the first in Europe to receive life-changing treatment after NHS England secured a deal for a new oral treatment.

Palforzia helps reduce the severity of symptoms, including anaphylaxis, after a reaction to peanuts.

Evelina London Children’s Hospital took part in two large peanut allergy trials – the Palisade and Artemis studies – which have transformed the lives of some of its participants.

The study found around six in 10 participants aged four to 17 who reacted to around 10mg of peanut protein at the start of the trial were able to take a dose of 1,000mg by the end – well above the amount of accidental exposure.

Around 600 children aged four to 17 are expected to be treated with Palforzia this year – with those in England to be the first to receive the treatment in Europe due to a deal struck by the NHS.

After that, some 2,000 children a year will be treated.

In the UK, peanut allergies currently affect one in 50 children.

Read more via Sky News