Coronavirus, UK

London Mayor pushes for more restrictions in the Capital

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

London mayor Sadiq Khan said that agreement had been reached with local council leaders and public health experts a plan to put to the central government for new Covid-19 restrictions to stem the spread of the virus in the capital.

“We will collectively be asking the government to implement this plan as soon as possible and I will be discussing it with the Prime Minister tomorrow morning,” Khan said in a statement.

In a tweet yesterday evening he recalled that Government’s Chief Medical and Scientific Advisers noted how Covid-19 was once again spreading exponentially.

The number of cases per 100,000 people seen over seven days in London is reported to have increased from 18.8 to about 25

