London Mayor pushes for more restrictions in the Capital

London mayor Sadiq Khan said that agreement had been reached with local council leaders and public health experts a plan to put to the central government for new Covid-19 restrictions to stem the spread of the virus in the capital.

“We will collectively be asking the government to implement this plan as soon as possible and I will be discussing it with the Prime Minister tomorrow morning,” Khan said in a statement.

In a tweet yesterday evening he recalled that Government’s Chief Medical and Scientific Advisers noted how Covid-19 was once again spreading exponentially.

The number of cases per 100,000 people seen over seven days in London is reported to have increased from 18.8 to about 25

The Government’s Chief Medical and Scientific Advisers made it clear: COVID-19 is spreading exponentially.



Working with a cross-party group of London leaders, we've agreed a plan to save lives, which will be shared with Londoners as soon as it's agreed with Government. pic.twitter.com/imlKpqVKf9 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 21, 2020

