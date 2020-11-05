Londoners hit the town one last time before new lockdown

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Londoners shrugged off a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants on Wednesday night, hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across England.

While the UK’s death toll from the coronavirus rose on Wednesday by 492, the most since mid-May, London’s Soho entertainment district was busy with revellers seeking one last night out before lockdown.

People will be ordered to stay at home from 0001 GMT on Thursday to combat a surge in new infections that scientists say could, if unchecked, cause more deaths than a first wave that forced a three-month lockdown earlier this year.

Police encourage drinkers to head home in Soho before lockdown in London, Britain, 04 November 2020. The UK government have announced that the UK will begin its second national lockdown from 05 November. This comes as news reports state that COVID-19 related deaths in Britain have increased by 46 percent in less than a week. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19 and is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day. Scientists warned the “worst-case” scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded without action.

Even before Wednesday, data from restaurant bookings service OpenTable showed a surge in demand for London eateries during the run-up to the new lockdown.

Several English police forces used social media to urge people going out on Wednesday night to follow social-distancing rules.

The rest of the UK – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – have their own lockdown policies and enacted tougher health restrictions last month.

