Lufthansa airlifts fresh food to England as UK border chaos continues

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CNN – Germany’s Lufthansa operated a special cargo flight to airlift fruit and vegetables to England on Wednesday as shortages of food and other vital supplies loom because of continuing chaos at the UK-French border.

A Lufthansa spokesperson told CNN Business that the Boeing 777 freighter was carrying 80 tons of perishable goods from Frankfurt to Doncaster-Sheffield airport in northern England. The airline said it was working with a freight forwarder to supply food from Egypt and elsewhere to supermarkets such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi.

The move comes as the UK supermarket chains and other businesses struggle to cope with the impact of Sunday’s closure of vital freight arteries between southern England and France, triggered by the British government’s warning that a new, more infectious variant of Covid-19 was out of control in London and the surrounding areas.

The French National Road Haulage Federation said nothing was moving in Dover.

Like this: Like Loading...