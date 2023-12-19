Lufthansa orders 80 planes from Boeing and Airbus for $9 billion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lufthansa ordered 80 planes from Boeing and Airbus and agreed future purchasing options for a total value of $9 billion, the German flagship carrier said on Tuesday.

The deal provides for 40 Boeing 737-8 MAX and 40 Airbus A220-300s to be delivered in 2026-2032.It also includes 120 future purchasing options for both Boeing and Airbus.Lufthansa plans to finance the purchase with net investments of 2.5-3 billion euros ($2.7-3.2 billion) in 2023 and about the same amount next year.The order would not have a significant amount on the capital expenditure in 2023-2024, it added.

via Reuters

