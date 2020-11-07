Lung CT speeds COVID-19 diagnosis in stroke patients

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In emergency-room patients with stroke, lung imaging studies can help detect COVID-19 before results of nasal and throat swab tests come back, researchers say. Stroke can be a sign of COVID-19, but swab results can take days to become available.

At three New York City hospitals in March and April, doctors ordered computed tomography angiograms (CTA) on 57 stroke patients within 24 hours of hospital admission, to look for COVID-19-related pneumonia.

Thirty patients turned out to have COVID-19, based on their nasal swab results. But the CTA scans, in combination with patients’ symptoms like cough and shortness of breath, allowed for the diagnosis of COVID-19 with 83% accuracy before the swab test results were received. Screening stroke patients for possible COVID-19 based only on symptoms is unreliable, because they may not have symptoms or they might not be able to speak, the researchers point out in their report in the American Heart Association journal Stroke.

“Early diagnosis via CT scans has helped our center protect other patients and staff through early isolation, and it has also allowed us to start early supportive care for those suspected of having stroke who are COVID-19 positive,” co-author Dr. Charles Esenwa of the Montefiore Medical Center said in a news release.

