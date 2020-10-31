Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Mainland China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

Mainland China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 30, up from 25 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 27 were imported infections originatingfrom overseas. The National Health Commission said in astatement that six local infections were reported in the westernregion of Xinjiang.

The commission also reported 38 new asymptomatic cases, downfrom 53 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patientsas confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China stand at 85,973. The death toll remains at 4,634.
