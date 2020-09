Reading Time: < 1 minute

So far, 1,779 parents have received the €300 in child bonus as announced in Budget 2020.

The grant was announced back in October 2019 as one of the social measures announced during the Budget 2020.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna explained that the initiative was to help around 4,000 families per year, and that the €300 bonus is intended to give new parents a financial boost to assist them with the costs of raising a child.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 17:10

Like this: Like Loading...