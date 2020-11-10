Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 10 November

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Three more deaths from Covid-19

Three men died of COVID-19 were between Sunday and Monday, health authorities said, bringing up Malta’s death toll linked to the pandemic to 81.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours reached 102, the same number as Sunday. The Ministry of Health said 2,851 tests were made over the same timeframe and 82 patients had recovered. The number of active cases remains stands at 1980.

PN MP Jason Azzopardi self-suspends from parliamentary group

PN MP Jason Azzopardi has suspended himself from the PN’s parliamentary group and the shadow cabinet, after asking the Standards Commissioner to investigate his 2017 stay at a hotel in Israel paid by Tumas Group. The decision was taken after a meeting with Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

In a press conference, PL whip Glen Bedingfield said that Grech has failed on his first opportunity to show his standing on good governance: “Hypocrisy, double standards and lack of credibility are Azzopardi’s traits. Through his lack of action, Grech is embracing all of this, and not only confirming that his hands are tied, but that he doesn’t walk the talk,” he said.

Mixed reactions to Valletta Christmas events

There were mixed reactions to the planned events in the capital which were launched by the Valletta Cultural Agency yesterday. While the SME Chamber defined the organisation of public events in the city as positive, MUMN President Paul Pace said this was “extremely irresponsible”.

Pace said that the Health Authorities were telling people not to have any gatherings, both outside and inside of their homes, therefore expressing his surprise that Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent Charmaine Gauci did not shoot this idea down.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that he was yet to see the details of the event and so could not comment on it.

