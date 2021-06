Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta recorded 29 boat landings last year, with 2,281 persons being brought to Maltese shores, a decrease of 33% when compared to 2019.

In a statement issued on the occasion of World Refugee Day, the National Statistics Office (NSO) said that during 2020, the International Protection Agency received a total of 2,482 applications for international protection, a decrease of 39% over the preceding year.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745