The Health Ministry said today that 30 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Malta following 1,703 swab tests.

36 other persons have been declared as recovered, with the total number of active cases now at 399.

During the past 24 hours another person died when he was positive to Covid-19, bringing the number of virus victims to 14.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:10

