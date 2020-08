Reading Time: < 1 minute

32 new cases of the coronavirus have been identified over the past 24 hours after 2,109 swab tests were carried out. The health authorities stated that during the same period another 65 persons have recovered, bringing to 1,186 the total number of persons who have recovered from Covid-19 in Malta.

Since March the number of persons infected with Covid-19 has gone up to 1,820, of which 624 are active.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:10

