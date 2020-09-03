Malta: 34 new cases of Covid-19 in Malta – 10 migrants also test positive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

34 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Malta over the past 24 hours after 2,438 swab tests were carried out. Ten cases were also identified among migrants in detention centres.

As soon as they disembark in Malta, migrants immediately start undergoing a period of quarantine. The positive cases among migrants are not counted with official figures, and this after Malta obtained approval in this regard from the European Centre for Disease Control.

Out of a total of 1,965 confirmed cases in Malta since the start of the pandemic, 424 are presently still active.

Source: TVM

Updated 15:50

