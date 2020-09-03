Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta Headline

Malta: 34 new cases of Covid-19 in Malta – 10 migrants also test positive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

34 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Malta over the past 24 hours after 2,438 swab tests were carried out. Ten cases were also identified among migrants in detention centres.

As soon as they disembark in Malta, migrants immediately start undergoing a period of quarantine. The positive cases among migrants are not counted with official figures, and this after Malta obtained approval in this regard from the European Centre for Disease Control.

Out of a total of 1,965 confirmed cases in Malta since the start of the pandemic, 424 are presently still active.

Source: TVM

Updated 15:50

By Corporate Dispatch

