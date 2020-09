Reading Time: < 1 minute

35 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Malta over the past 24 hours after 2,536 swab tests were carried out.

The health authorities also announced that another 25 persons have been declared as recovered, pushing up to 1,978 the total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Malta.

Out of a total of 2,595 confirmed cases in Malta since the start of the pandemic, 601 cases are presently still active.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:50

