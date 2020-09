Reading Time: < 1 minute

42 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Malta during the past 24 hours following 2,303 swab tests.

The health authorities also said that 18 other persons have recovered, with the total number of recovered persons in Malta is now 2,191.

There are currently 680 active cases from a total of 2,898 cases confirmed in Malta since the pandemic started.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:40

