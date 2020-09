Reading Time: < 1 minute

The health authorities have announced that 43 new cases of Covid-19 in Malta have been identified over the past 24 hours.

It was also announced that there have been another 30 recoveries during the same period, which pushes up to 1,833 the number of persons who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of cases in Malta has gone up to 2,247, of which 399 are still active.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:30

