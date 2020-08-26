Malta: 58-year-old dies after falling off a ladder

Mario Mintoff, who fell off a ladder in Republic Street, Valletta, has died.
Mintoff, aged 58 and residing in Valletta fell off the ladder on Monday evening at around 9 pm.
He was immediately taken to Mater Dei.
Source: Newsbook
Updated 15:50
