Malta: 58-year-old dies after falling off a ladder

Mario Mintoff, who fell off a ladder in Republic Street, Valletta, has died.

Mintoff, aged 58 and residing in Valletta fell off the ladder on Monday evening at around 9 pm.

He was immediately taken to Mater Dei.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 15:50

By Corporate Dispatch

