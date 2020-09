Reading Time: < 1 minute

68% of respondents are in favour of smoking bans/restrictions on beaches, according to an infographic published by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The NSO has published an infographic based on the statistical findings of the single-use plastics survey carried out in July 2020 in collaboration with the Ministry for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning.

This is to mark the 19th of September, World Clean-up Day.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:45

Like this: Like Loading...