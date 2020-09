Reading Time: < 1 minute

An 86-year-old man passed away after having contracted the Covid-19 virus, the health authorities said on Sunday afternoon.

The man tested positive on 14 September, and remained receiving care in the home for the elderly where he resided. The health authorities said that the man had underlying medical conditions.

The health ministry sent its condolences to the family, and appealed for everyone to observe the Covid-19 guidelines.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 15:50

Like this: Like Loading...