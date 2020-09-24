Malta: Accountant banned by MFSA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reports that an accountant has been fined €150,000 by the financial services watchdog and banned from introducing clients to investment firms for 10 years. The accountant had already been warned by the authority.

Another story says that Farsons Group reported a 31 percent drop in revenues during the first six months of 2020, compared with the same period last year. The company’s financial analysis summary, meanwhile, is bracing for a challenging end to the year.

