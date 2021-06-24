Malta and Balearic islands added to British green list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As expected, England has added Malta, Maderia, the Balearic Islands, several UK overseas territories and some Caribbean islands to the green travel list, the transport secretary has announced.

Malta and the Balearic islands were added to the UK’s travel green list as scientists have deemed the tourist hotspots safe.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made the announcement on the ‘traffic light’ system.

Allowing people to travel to the Balearics without having to quarantine upon return has been described as a ‘game changer’ for the travel industry.

This is because more than five million Brits visited Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca every year before the Covid pandemic.

Whitehall sources have said the Government’s Joint Biosecurity Centre has advised that both the Balearic islands and Malta both meet the criteria for safe travel.

With 80% of its population having had at least one dose of the vaccine, and one infection per 100,000 people in the past seven days, Malta was a likely candidate for the green list.

This means Brits could travel to the country from Tuesday without quarantining upon their return, although they would still need proof of a negative PCR test to reach the Mediterranean island.

Earlier, Northern Ireland and Scotland also announced similar amendments to their travel list.

Photo: Typical Maltese “Luzzu” boats in a small fishing port. Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

Developing Story