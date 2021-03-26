Malta: Around 12 abandoned vessels are being removed from the Grand Harbour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects Ian Borg announced that the works for the regeneration of the Grand Harbour are currently in progress and about 12 abandoned vessels are being removed from the Grand Harbour.

Minister Borg said that Transport Malta, together with Infrastructure Malta, has undertaken a number of projects set up to regenerate the harbour, thus improving not only the services that can be offered but also the flexibility that the harbour can fully offer the shipping industry in Malta. The minister said this while encountering an operation being carried out where a vessel was being loaded.

Source TVM

Updated 1745

Like this: Like Loading...