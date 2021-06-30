Malta, Balearic and Caribbean islands added to UK ‘green list’ from today

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta, Madeira, and the Balearic Islands have been added to the UK’s travel green list.

They are joined by a number of UK overseas territories, including Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Dominica, Barbados and Grenada.

The change means holidaymakers will no longer have to self-isolate on their return to the UK from these areas.

But the additions – apart from Malta – will be on the “green watchlist”.

The “green list” rules state that:Before you travel to England you must, take a Covid test, book and pay for a day 2 Covid test in advance, and complete a passenger locator form. On arrival in England you must take that Covid test on or before day 2 after you arrive. Children aged 4 and under do not need to take this test and you do not need to quarantine unless the test result is positive.

So if conditions change in any of the countries, they are at risk of being moved to the amber or red list.

Israel has also moved to the watchlist.

The full list of destinations added to the green list as of 04:00 BST are:

Europe: The Balearic Islands (which include Ibiza, Menorca, Majorca and Formentera), Malta and Madeira

The Balearic Islands (which include Ibiza, Menorca, Majorca and Formentera), Malta and Madeira Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat and Turks and Caicos Islands

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat and Turks and Caicos Islands Other British Overseas Territories: Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory and Pitcairn

Six destinations have been added to the government’s red list – the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda.

Photo: Photo: Valletta Harbour, Malta. EC – Audiovisual Service

Read more via BBC