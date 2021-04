Reading Time: < 1 minute

Minister Carmelo Abela has defended controversial government adverts which include large photos of himself, saying he is obliged to inform the public of his work.

Abela was reacting to a report by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life George Hyzler, which found that adverts featuring large images of the minister did not provide the public with any “information of value”.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1745

