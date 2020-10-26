Malta condemns brutal murder of French teacher Samuel Paty

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Maltese Government has issued a strong unreserved condemnation of the brutal murder of the French teacher Samuel Paty.

In a statement this afternoon, Government said: “We must work together to combat terrorism and fanaticism. We must not allow a war of words to deteriorate further, making an already polarised world much worse. We hope that a dialogue can be re-established at the earliest.”

The teacher was murdered in a Paris suburb because he had shown his students, during a civic instruction course, cartoons of Muhammad published by a satirical weekly and which led to two Islamist attacks against that publication.

The perpetrator, Abdullakh Anzorov was killed by police shortly after the killing, about two hundred meters from the victim’s body.

