A landlord who was renting a property filed a lawsuit before the Rent Regulation Board to receive compensation for the damages he allegedly suffered from the tenants.

The owner said that he had rented out the penthouse in Swieqi with a one-year contract to a couple. When the contract ended and the couple was about to leave the penthouse, he went to carry oute an inspection and found several faults.

Source: TVM

Updated 1745