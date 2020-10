Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Trust Foundation has received close to €1 million from its international partners and 15 Maltese entrepreneurs to set up a music school for children with different abilities.

In a statement the foundation said that Villa Bianca School of Performing Arts in Santa Venera will start receiving its first students early next year, realising a longstanding dream of the Down Syndrome Association.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1653

Like this: Like Loading...