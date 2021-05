Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Environment Resources Authority (ERA) board has approved a high-rise hotel proposed by the GAP group on the Fort Cambridge barracks in Tigné.

The final decision on the development permit application will be taken by the planning authority. The Fort Cambridge project last year drew fierce objections from residents and NGOs due to its “excessive height” and the impact on the historic barracks.

Source: Newsbook

