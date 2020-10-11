Malta ‘essential partner’ in combatting global threats- US Charge d’Affaires

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta is an essential partner in combatting global threats, newly-appointed US Chargé d’Affaires Gwendolyn Green told International journal CorporateDispatchPRO. (You can download your free copy here).

“Regional security is one of the cornerstones of our relationship with the government of Malta,” she added.

In a Q&A published in full on Foreign Policy analysis issue of specialised journal CorporateDispatchPRO, the US Chargé d’Affaires weighed in on diplomatic relations with Malta, the upcoming Moneyval assessment and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Green noted that Malta’s strategic position in the Mediterranean, coupled with its membership in the EU, meant Malta was a key international partner in finding solutions to issues such as drug and human trafficking.

In fact, a major theme of discussion during the US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper’s recent visit to Malta was the plight of irregular migrants, she said.

On the issue of Moneyval, the US was a partner who had an interest in seeing Malta succeed, Green said.

Malta still faced serious challenges in urgently implementing reforms to financial oversight and anti-money laundering procedures to avoid greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), she said. She said the US appreciated the Maltese government’s efforts to implement Venice Commission recommendations. The country responded to Malta’s request for assistance and training to meet FATF requirements, Green added.

Denise Grech

