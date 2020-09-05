Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta Headline

Malta: Fourteenth coronavirus-related death registered in Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An 85-year-old man has died after testing positive for coronavirus. This is the fourteenth coronavirus-related death registered in Malta.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that the man had tested positive on 26 August. He was admitted in hospital on 1 September after his condition worsened. The man was being treated at the Infectious Diseases Unit at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the man’s family, and appealed to the public to continue following the advice of the health authorities.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:20
