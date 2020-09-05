Malta: Fourteenth coronavirus-related death registered in Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An 85-year-old man has died after testing positive for coronavirus. This is the fourteenth coronavirus-related death registered in Malta.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that the man had tested positive on 26 August. He was admitted in hospital on 1 September after his condition worsened. The man was being treated at the Infectious Diseases Unit at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the man’s family, and appealed to the public to continue following the advice of the health authorities.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:20

Like this: Like Loading...