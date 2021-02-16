Malta: Gulf Med to invest in helicopters services

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gulf Med, which was established in Malta five years ago, is a joint venture between a Maltese company which offers medical services including in the evacuation of persons from remote areas such as oil rigs, and a helicopter company based in Qatar.

Emma Finley-Broadbelt, the company chief executive which specializes in helicopter repairs, stated that the company registered success stories during the past two years, including a contract to make repairs on the Cypriot Police helicopter fleet. Last year, the company was awarded a similar contract by the Croatian government, while it invested in a helicopter which is used to transport patients from the Gozo hospital to Malta.

Source TVM

Updated 1520

