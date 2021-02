Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former minister Konrad Mizzi is testifying on Monday in a civil court case seeking to revoke a multi-million deal to privatise three state hospitals.

Mizzi was the politician who propelled the controversial deal forward, other witnesses have testified, and the project was kept within his remit even as his ministerial portfolio shifted.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1432

