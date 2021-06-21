Malta: Major fire breaks out at St Paul’s Bay hotel – 100 residents evacuated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Around 100 residents as well as employees at a St Paul’s Bay hotel were evacuated after a fire broke out on the top floor of the hotel. The fire broke out at around 9am, with firemen from the Civil Protection Department working to control and put out the flames.

The hotel in question is Pebbles Hotel, located in Triq il-Kaħli, St Paul’s Bay. From information obtained by tvm.com.mt the hotel was accommodating around 100 residents, many of whom were eating breakfast at the time.

Source TVM

Updated 1745