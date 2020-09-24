Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Malta a country of ‘high concern’ for European body after COVID-19 spreads to elderly homes

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has described Malta as a country of “high concern” in the latest report on COVID-19 transmission in the EU.

Malta joins Spain, Bulgaria, and several other countries in a sub-group of countries with trends of high concerns. These trends include high or increasing notification rates in older cases and an increased proportion of hospitalised and severe cases.

“In these countries, increasing or high death notification rates are already observed (as of 13 September, in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Malta, Romania and Spain), or may be observed soon,” the report highlights.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 17:20

