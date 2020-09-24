Malta: Malta a country of ‘high concern’ for European body after COVID-19 spreads to elderly homes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has described Malta as a country of “high concern” in the latest report on COVID-19 transmission in the EU.

Malta joins Spain, Bulgaria, and several other countries in a sub-group of countries with trends of high concerns. These trends include high or increasing notification rates in older cases and an increased proportion of hospitalised and severe cases.

“In these countries, increasing or high death notification rates are already observed (as of 13 September, in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Malta, Romania and Spain), or may be observed soon,” the report highlights.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 17:20

