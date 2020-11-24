Malta: ‘MaltaFiles’ firm Credence fined €261,000 over money laundering shortcomings

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Corporate services provider Credence, which featured in an extensive European Investigation Collaborations exposé on tax avoidance in Malta, has been fined €261,000 by the Financial Investigation Analysis Unit for breaches of various money laundering obligations.
Credence Corporate Advisory Services is a Maltese law firm which featured in stories on the the existence of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s family’s offshore network, revealed by The Black Sea as part of its reporting on the #MaltaFiles; and for providing corporate services to Russian billionaire Oleg Boyko’s fast loan company, to save millions in tax by remitting profits to Malta.