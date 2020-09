Costa Rica coffee exports soar 72% in August, boosted by coronavirus pandemic Costa Rican coffee exports surged 72.4% in August compared with the same month last year, the natio...

Spain’s Caixabank, Bankia to close merger in coming days, sources say Spain's Caixabank and Bankia could close their merger deal to create the biggest lender in Spain wi...

Weak rise in German industry orders dents hopes for robust recovery German industrial goods orders rose by a smaller-than-expected 2.8% on the month in July, data show...

Astrazeneca to begin Phase 1/2 clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine in Japan Astrazeneca said on Friday it is beginning Phase 1/2 clinical trials in Japan of its coronavirus va...

Greece says 2020 spending on COVID-19 support may top 24 billion euros Greece expects to spend around 24 billion euros ($28.4 billion) this year to cushion businesses and...

Hungary signs gas deal with Shell, its first in the West Hungary will buy 250 million cubic metres of liquefied natural gas per year for six years from Roya...

Apple commits to freedom of information and expression in human rights policy Apple Inc said it was committed to freedom of information and expression in a document it has publi...

Photo Story: People start to prepare for Christmas in the Philippines A Santa Claus figure with a face mask and a face shield is displayed at a store in Manila, Philippi...

EU foreign policy chief: ‘US sanctions on International Criminal Court are unacceptable’ EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the US' sanctions on the International Criminal Court's ...

Danske Bank to pay up to $16 million in total to overcharged customers Danske Bank will pay out a total of up to 100 million Danish crowns ($16 million) in compensation t...

Japan’s tuna market, the world’s largest, hit hard by coronavirus pandemic Japan's tuna market, the world's largest, is taking an outsized hit from the coronavirus pandemic, ...

Photo Story: Spectacular drone show in St. Petersburg People watch a light show ‘Peaceful sky-drone show' dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of...

New UK car registrations slip in August, industry data shows New car registrations in Britain fell last month by around 5% in annual terms, preliminary data fro...

Philippines talking to Pfizer, Russia on COVID-19 vaccine supply The Philippine health ministry said on Friday it was due to meet representatives of U.S. drugmaker ...

Study suggests diarrhoea and vomiting may be key sign of coronavirus in children Diarrhoea and vomiting could be an important sign of Covid-19 in children, researchers say, leading...

Australian PM wants internal borders open by Christmas, protests at virus restrictions grow Australia's prime minister pressed states on Friday to reopen their borders by December and ease re...

Pope tells leaders post-pandemic economic models must change Pope Francis said on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic had "toppled the shaky pillars" of a worl...

Ukraine reports record daily jump in coronavirus cases Ukraine registered a record 2,723 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the national s...

Mexico has world’s most health worker deaths from pandemic, Amnesty International says More health workers have died from the coronavirus in Mexico than any other country on the planet, ...