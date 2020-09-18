Malta: ‘Masks have to be worn everywhere from the moment one leaves the house’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The health authorities have confirmed that 39 new cases of Coronavirus have been identified in Malta over the past 24 hours after 2,632 swab tests were carried out. Today’s figures also mention another 18 recoveries from the virus.

Professor Gauci stated that the clusters trend has undergone a change recently, with cases among the elderly increasing through a cluster in homes for the elderly. The Superintendent added that the necessary measures are being taken, and tests are being conducted on a regular basis. In total, there are 117 new cases related to the elderly, which include both residents and staff.

Source: TVM

Updated 17:45

