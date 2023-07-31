Malta News Briefing – Monday 31 July 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

MPO principle conductor suspended after fraud allegations

Maestro Sergey Smbatyan, the principal conductor of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, has been suspended following his arrest in Armenia. International media reported that Smbatyan and his father, Armen Smbatyan, the former ambassador of Armenia to Israel, were arrested and accused of engaging in large-scale fraud. The General Prosecutor’s Office alleged that Smbatyan’s actions resulted in a loss of one billion drams for the state and that a 300-square-meter plot of the Yerevan Tchaikovsky Music School was illegally acquired. In response to the situation, Christopher Muscat, the CEO of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, announced on Sunday that the orchestra would suspend its working relationship with Maestro Smbatyan with immediate effect. The suspension is made without entering into the merits of the case or prejudicing any individuals involved. (Maltatoday)

New economic model needed – PN’s Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech highlighted the need for a new economic model in the country, shifting away from relying on cheap labor from foreign workers and instead focusing on quality and diversifying economic sectors. During a Net TV interview, Grech expressed the urgency of convincing people about the importance of this shift. Grech stated that Malta has reached a critical juncture and cannot sustain further increases in the number of foreign workers on the island. He criticized Prime Minister Robert Abela’s stance on continuing to grow the population despite the challenges posed by the current economic model. According to Grech, the country must embrace a new approach that prioritizes quality over quantity and explores alternative economic avenues to secure a sustainable future. (Times of Malta)

Professional body expresses concern at poor MATSEC results

The Maltese Federation of Professional Associations (MFPA) expressed serious concern over the O-level MATSEC exam results, which mark the end of secondary education. The federation noted how of the 4,093 students who sat for exams in Maltese, English, and Mathematics, 40% did not pass the mathematics exam, 30.5% did not pass the Maltese exam, and 23% did not pass the English exam. A report on the exams conducted in May highlighted that 20% of the 36,044 exam papers for that session received a grade of ‘U’ (Unclassified). The MFPA said “it is clear that a large percentage of students are finding it difficult to reach the minimum standards, particularly in the most important subjects”. They also noted that the worst results were in STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). The federation said that it is alarming that, within one or two years, the same students will be taking their first steps in the development of their careers. (Newsbook)

