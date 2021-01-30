Malta News Briefing – Saturday 30 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Keep social distancing after taking the jab – Prof Gauci

People who receive the Covid-19 vaccine will still need to follow social restrictions to protect themselves, including social distancing. Prof Charmaine Gauci, said this while addressing the weekly Covid-19 briefing, adding that some people have tested positive for the virus in the period between receiving the first dose and the second.

She explained that these people had already been exposed to COVID-19, suggesting they received the vaccine during the virus’ incubation period. 50 people tested positive after taking a first dose of the vaccine.

24,680 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Bars to get €2,870 in support

Bars will be receiving a one-time payment of up to €2,870 to cover expenses incurred for closing down for a number of months during the pandemic.

In total, €2.2 million will be allocated to commercial bars, bars that are housed within a club (kazin), and bars owned by clubs. Commercial bars will be receiving €2,870, clubs forming part of a kazin will receive €1,860, while bars owned by non-political clubs will receive €1,260.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 185 new Covid-19 cases, and 174 recoveries. Three more patients have died due to Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 264. There are now 2,695 active cases. These cases were identified from 3,280 swab tests.

Elderly persons in the 80 to 84 age group and living at home will start receiving letters of appointment for the Covid-19 vaccination in the coming days, with dates, times, and location for the first and second dose of the vaccine.

Malta wants fair minimum wage regulations

Together with a number of other European Union members states, the Maltese Government signed a letter in order to turn the proposal by the European Commission for the Directive on adequate minimum wages into a recommendation. These member states including Malta believe that the Directive as proposed does not take into account the different realities of member states.

While taking part in a multilateral videoconference with the Ministers of Employment of the signatory countries of this letter, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela reaffirmed that while Malta supports the objective behind the Directive of every worker’s right to a decent living, Malta believes in a national policy for setting the minimum wage that takes into account the national characteristics of each country.

CDE News

