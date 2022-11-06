Malta News Briefing – Sunday 6 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Orchestra CEO charged in Court on attempted tampering with evidence

Malta Philharmonic Orchestra CEO Sigmund Mifsud has been charged in Court on Satuday, with attempted tampering of evidence after he allegedly instructed employees to keep quiet about a sexual harassment scandal. Reports indicated that Mifsud allegedly summoned all employees to a meeting some days ago and told them that anyone found to be speaking out about the scandal would be deemed complicit. Mifsud pleaded not guilty. (Times of Malta)

Partisan politics obfuscates our view of statesmen, claims President Vella

President George Vella said that the time has come to develop a genuine national awareness that leads us to sincerely show gratitude to all those who over the years, in a genuine way and with great sacrifice, had a great civic sense and wanted to contribute to society. Speaking at the launch of during the launch of the book “Eddie – Is-Sewwa Jirbaħ Żgur” by the author Dione Borg at Verdala Palace, President Vella said that unfortunately he feels that we are still far from giving fair value to the contribution made by people of the calibre of Dr Eddie Fenech Adami, and other leaders of our country, in their many years of political work. “This is due to the fact that we continue to regard them too much according to their partisan beliefs, rather than on a national level, as they deserve; the level on which they have worked for Malta to make strides forward,” said the President.

28 undocumented migrants to be expelled from country

Police action continued to locate irregular immigrants in the country, the police force said in a statement. Another 28 persons from Senegal, Ghana, Gambia, Mali, Bangladesh, Somalia, Eritrea, Nigeria, Pakistan and Syria were identified in inspections in Hamrun, Santa Venera and Marsa. They were taken to the Detention Centre and the process began for their expulsion from the country. (TVM)

