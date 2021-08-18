Malta: PN calls for collective effort for Malta to be taken off FATF grey list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nationalist Party has called for a collective effort for Malta to be taken off the FATF grey list and for the country’s name to be cleaned up before Mata’s reputation continues to suffer. It was stated in a media conference addressed by three Nationalist Party candidates that the people have ended up trapped without fault in a situation from which everyone is suffering. Dr Alex Perici Calascione stated that awareness is growing among the Maltese that the damage by the Government in the financial sector has led to the destruction of Malta’s reputation.

Source: TVM

Updated: 1745